Since Trump’s announcement to disallow transgender from joining US military, a multitude of responses have been garnered from social media. Celebrities have spoken against this “discriminatory” and “unjust” policy.

 

 

 

Non-famous individuals have also spoken of their remorse and are infuriated with the reform which they believe is a step backwards from the previous presidency.

While the majority of responses spoke against the policy, some people did express their approval.

Looks like America is divided once again courtesy of their president.

 