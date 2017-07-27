Since Trump’s announcement to disallow transgender from joining US military, a multitude of responses have been garnered from social media. Celebrities have spoken against this “discriminatory” and “unjust” policy.

I just want to tell the transgender community that I love you and you ARE supported no matter what. #ProtectTransTroops — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 26, 2017

We should be grateful to the people who wish to serve, not turn our backs on them. Banning transgender people is hurtful, baseless and wrong — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 26, 2017

From a report commissioned by the pentagon last year. Let's not tolerate blatant transphobia under the guise of some huge 'financial burden' pic.twitter.com/1wz1bvaB0O — troye sivan (@troyesivan) July 26, 2017

Hey Ivanka, James here. Hope all is good, quick question, can you... Erm... Call your dad and have a talk. X https://t.co/yiiL89J3Ap — James Corden (@JKCorden) July 26, 2017

There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us. What happened to your promise to fight for them? https://t.co/WzjypVC8Sr — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) July 26, 2017

Non-famous individuals have also spoken of their remorse and are infuriated with the reform which they believe is a step backwards from the previous presidency.

Im disappointed that I now live in a county where this is ok We need to all ban together and fight for everyone's rights Together = stronger — victoria london (@vlondon1722) July 26, 2017

Basically further discrimination based on an individuals personal choice or belief.... pic.twitter.com/kmsHCqCLnN — AJ Joshi (@AJ) July 26, 2017

I feel so sorry for those poor trans Americans having their rights stripped away like this.. you should be ashamed of yourself????????‍♀️???? — Hollie Steel (@MissHollieSteel) July 26, 2017

the only #Trans you need to be banning are trans fats from your diet. You're demented. Resign. — Lesley Abravanel (@lesleyabravanel) July 26, 2017

Shame on you. I voted for you. — Katherine O'Brien (@Katheri64973352) July 27, 2017

While the majority of responses spoke against the policy, some people did express their approval.

He is taking them out of the military because the money for them is expensive and could be used elsewhere. — Dan Deliganis (@DanDeliganisII) July 27, 2017

I wouldn't want them defending my country. — Fun Fact Tammy (@TammyGornick) July 26, 2017

There are only two genders. — Duane Brewer ???????? (@Infoman665) July 26, 2017

I served and I agree Mr. President — Mike Salgado (@raidermike93) July 27, 2017

Amen to that Mr Trump. Thank you

We pray for you.

Give God the glory.

God bless you

God bless America???????? — elaine forker (@elaine_forker) July 27, 2017

Looks like America is divided once again courtesy of their president.