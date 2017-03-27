LONDON-Adele has confessed her four-year-old son swears at her but she feels she can’t say anything about it as she is far more foul-mouthed herself.

The ‘Make You Feel My Love’ hitmaker has revealed her son Angelo - who she has with her husband Simon Konecki - loves to call her a ‘’bloody bumhead’’ but quipped she can’t say anything as she is far more foul-mouthed herself.

Speaking onstage in New Zealand, she said: ‘’My son swears at me. What can I say? Everything I do, he does. He even calls me a ‘bloody bumhead’. I’m like, ‘Well, Mum says a lot worse, so ...’’’

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old singer previously opened up about raising her son, revealing she is teaching him to ‘’respect women’’ as he’s growing up.

She said: ‘’I’m raising him to respect women. He knows I’m a powerful force. He feels it at home, let alone when he comes to work with me. And he comes everywhere with me anyway!’’

And Adele has been really missing her husband Simon whilst she’s been touring Down Under.

She admitted: ‘’I miss my man. He’s not here yet. I can’t even find time to FaceTime him because when I wake up he’s going to sleep and when I’m going to sleep he’s going to work.’’

And Adele previously confirmed their marriage whilst on stage in Brisbane earlier this month.

Introducing her song ‘Someone Like You’, she told the crowd: ‘’I could see in people’s eyes as they were listening to it on their headphones that it reminded them of something or someone.

‘’I was trying to remember how it was I felt at the beginning of the relationship that inspired that record because as bad as a breakup can be, as bitter and horrible and messy as it can be, that feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth, and I am addicted to that feeling.

‘’Obviously I can’t go through with those feelings because I’m married now. I’ve found my next person.’’