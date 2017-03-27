LONDON:-Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife Sophie Hunter have reportedly welcomed a baby boy. Editors at the Mail on Sunday report the 40-year-old actor has become a father for the second time following the birth of Hal Auden Cumberbatch earlier this month. The baby boy is said to have arrived safely on 3 March, and is brother to the couple’s eldest child Christopher, who was born in June, 2015. Theatre director Sophie, 39, is claimed to have given birth at the exclusive $1,500-a-night Portland Hospital in London.