HS-LONDON-Victoria Beckham loved being hands-on with her new Target range because she is a ‘control freak’.

The 41-year-old fashion designer’s first affordable fashion line, Victoria Beckham for Target, will go on sale later this month and the former Spice Girls singer was grateful the retailer allowed her to be very hands-on in creating the collection.

She said: ‘’I am a bit of a control freak and Target was very open to the fact I wanted to be so involved.’’

And Victoria is excited that the women and children wear collections will embrace a variety of sizes and she hopes it will be ‘’empowering’’ for buyers.

She said: ‘’I want to design for women, no matter their budget, age or size.

‘’I want to empower women and girls and make them feel like the best versions of themselves. The fact that I can offer plus size too is really exciting.’’

The children’s designs were largely inspired by Victoria and her husband David Beckham’s five-year-old daughter Harper.

She told LOOK magazine: ‘’I’ve always designed clothes that I want to wear, but this time there are also clothes my daughter would love to wear too.

‘’It’s about the things we did, like press flowers.’’

The garments - which are available in sizes XS-XL - will be priced between £6 to £60 and will go on sale on Target.com and VictoriaBeckham.com next month.