LOS ANGELES-Scarlett feels ‘’icky’’ talking personally about the gender pay gap as she doesn’t feel she can because she is the highest grossing actress in the industry.

She told The Observer newspaper: ‘’There’s something icky about me having that conversation unless it applies to a greater whole.

‘’I am very fortunate, I make a really good living, and I’m proud to be an actress who’s making as much as many of my male peers at this stage. For me to talk about my own personal experience with it feels a little obnoxious. It’s part of a larger conversation about feminism in general.’’

Meanwhile, Scarlett previously admitted she is pleased to see more ‘’female energy’’ on set as of late.

She said: ‘’We see more female directors, more women in various departments on set. If you looked around a film set even 10 years ago, it was basically a bunch of dudes; maybe in the wardrobe department or in the hair and makeup department there would be women.

‘’Now you see more female camera assistants, cinematographers, grips. It’s nice to have a diverse group of people so that it doesn’t become so one-note - to have a female energy on set, to have different types of people and different vibes, and a more balanced creative environment.’’

And the blonde beauty - who shares two-year-old daughter Rose with her estranged husband Romain Dauriac - previously admitted she found it ‘’disappointing’’ to be named the highest-grossing actress of all time as she was upset that no other women managed a place in the top 10.

She said: ‘’It’s exciting to be the only woman in this category [but] it’s kind of disappointing actually to be the only woman in this category. That was a little bit of a surprise to me.’’