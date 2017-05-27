The death anniversary of great film actress Nasira known as Rani was observed for the 24th time today.

Born in Lahore on December 8, 1946, Rani obtained tremendous success in late 1960s, when she was paired with renowned actor Waheed Murad.

She remained one of the most successful actresses of subcontinent and was also popular for her dance performances in both Urdu and Punjabi films.

She won two Nigar Awards of best actress in films ‘Mera ghar meri jannat’ in 1968 and 'Sona Chandi’ in 1986.

Rani died of cancer at the age of 46 in Lahore on May 27, 1993.