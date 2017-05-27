LAHORE-The leading fashion and retail brand, Fidrous, unveiled its eid collection celebrating the blissful festivities and narrating many words from diverse cultures spread across the globe.

The Eid Exclusive ‘17 collection represents the cultural niche and diversification of mankind yet it also relates to the serenity of our ethnic fashion trends. The collection is a mix of floral designs, geometric patterns and rich embroideries which are destined to make your style statement sizzle striking this Eid - Ul - Fitr.

Each silhouette from the Eid Exclusive ‘17 collection has been given attention to detail hence capturing a complete cultural thought in it while also making it unique in its own. Explore this well researched cultural journey that has been tied within the collection and make your moments of celebration brighter and colorful.