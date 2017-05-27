LAHORE - The veteran music composer Wajahat Attre passed away on Friday after a protracted illness. He has left behind three sons and a daughter. He was shifted to Jinnah Hospital in emergency condition last week due to heart attack which caused him breathe his last today. He has composed music for more than 200 films not even in Pakistan but across the border. He was the son of great composer of the Indo-Pak subcontinent, Abdur Rasheed, who was widely known as Rasheed Attre.

Brilliant in the field of learning music, Wajahat soon mastered the musical instruments in general and tabla, in particular. His notable work includes in films like Ishq Khuda ,Mohabbataan Sachiyaan, Shararat, Khazana, Laila, Jannat, Dehshat Gard, Allah Waris, Qiamat Se Qiamat Tak, Hukumat ,Kalu, Mela, Sona Chandi and many more. Funeral prayers of Wajahat Attre was offered in Shabab Chowk of Samanabad area in Lahore and a large number of peopleincluding family members, relatives, showbiz personalities and other people from all walks of life attended the funeral prayers.