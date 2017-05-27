LAHORE-With an aim to promote photography culture, Roshan Rahain in collaboration with Canon Pakistan and other festival partners, hosted the videography competition Youth Film Festival yesterday in Lahore. The Youth Film Festival was launched earlier in May through print, radio and popular social media channels. Free Film Making workshops were also conducted for young people at Ali Institute of Education. Roshan Rahain strongly believes that Pakistan’s youth has great potential, and would like to provide them with a platform using films to improve their confidence and cultivate their social skills. The organization reached out to local universities and spoke directly to students about the project. The festival also comprises of renowned filmmakers and documentarians. The judges include Nisar Malik, Hasan Zaidi, Nasir Khan and YasirNisar. Each festival partner shared the passion to support the youth and help them to reach millions through this platform. Youth Film Festival received a tremendous response, not only from Lahore but from Karachi and Multan as well. More than 125 films were received.

The panel of judges selected some of the best from the submissions. The short listed films were also screened at the festival. The winner of the festival received professional series Canon DSLR cameras. Sarshar Ali, Country Head Canon Pakistan, distributed the cameras.

CEO/Director of Roshan Rahain,ShaiganAzhar said “The idea behind organizing the Youth Film Festival was to provide the youth with a platform where they can engage and share their work with millions of people. Film Making is fast becoming a popular concept amongst young people.”

The concept of hosting the Youth Film Festival is because we believe that youth presents more than 45% of Pakistan’s population, the lack of awareness about new opportunities is the root cause many problems including unemployment and drug abuse. Films are one of the most effective mediums to express, educate and much more. It improves confidence, cultivate social skills and a powerful emotional tool of expression,” he said.