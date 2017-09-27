LONDON:- Noel Gallagher is auctioning off his old Oasis equipment. The 50-year-old guitarist is selling over 50 items, which have gathered dust in his house, on music site Reverb where fans will be able to make bids from October 2. The ‘Supersonic’ songwriter hopes his old amps and various other pieces will be of good use to whoever buys them. On getting rid of his stuff, Noel said: ‘’When you’ve been playing as long as I have, you tend to amass a huge amount of gear, and it’s not doing me or anyone else any good if it’s just sitting around.