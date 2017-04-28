KARACHI:- The ARY Digital Network will be playing host to a much awaited and highly anticipated event, The ARY Film Festival (AFF). A unique event that not only promotes filmmakers in Pakistan, but introduces talent from different parts of the world to this region. The ARY Film Festival (AFF) will officially commence following a press conference on the 3rd of May. Screening of selected entries will begin from the 4th and will continue till the 6th of May at Cinepax, Ocean Mall, Karachi. During the course of the festival a seminar and panel discussion will also be held, highlighting the factors affecting the success of films and cinema in Pakistan.

The festival will be concluded at with grand event featuring musical performances and award ceremony for winning entries.