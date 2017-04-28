LAHORE-Faraz Manan presents Mirage – Summer Couture 2017 at the Beirut Fashion Week in Beirut, Lebanon. The couture show showcased a collection of 14 womenswear and 2 menswear couture adorned by top models. An unreal manifestation that entraps the eye, an optical phenomenon composed of enchanted mystique, allure and lust with dramatic sheers that makes you wonder if its real or a miracle, such is the experience of ‘Mirage’ - Summer Couture.

Each season Faraz Manan makes us experience a lifetime with his creations and the story behind each piece. Through travel he takes inspiration from architecture, interiors, culture and its people. Taking influence from the Arab culture, Faraz now takes us on a romantic journey between European and Arabic culture where east meets west.