Lahore-The much anticipated debut Mahgul luxury lawn collection is set to launch nationwide on May 8 2017.

With 22 unique designs and an additional 2 designs in two distinct colour ways, Mahgul Lawn stays true to the fashion houses’ aesthetic and embraces the essence of lawn and its plurality as a pure and simple fabric.

Speaking about her lawn collection, creative director of her eponymous brand Mahgul Rashid has said“There is a certain insouciant feel in the prints with a down to earth spirit and I hope that comes through in the designs. I have tried not to fuss too much or to reinvent what’s been done for decades but rather I have aimed to introduce a fresh perspective for S/S 2017 Lawn in terms of colours, layouts and original design. We look forward to launching this new venture with our partners that is well respected for quality and who have a reputation for innovation. They have a fresh and forward thinking vision for lawn in the future and it fits right in with what we imagine the future of lawn to be. Together, we hope our debut S/S’17 lawn collection introduces a fun and fresh lawn perspective for women.”