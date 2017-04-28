LOS ANGELES-Kim Kardashian West has had enough! The 36-year-old reality star visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday where she opened up on a variety of sensitive topics, including her traumatic Paris robbery and her former stepparent, Caitlyn Jenner.

Kim didn’t shy away from the subject of Jenner’s tell-all book, The Secrets of My Life, in which the former Olympian has publicly bashed her ex-wife and Kim’s mom, Kris Jenner.

“My heart breaks for my mom because I feel like she’s been through so much,” Kim started.

She went on to call Caitlyn out, noting, “She’s promoting this book and she’s saying all these things. And I just don’t think it’s necessary. I just feel like it’s unfair, things aren’t truthful.”

“Caitlyn’s not being honest?” Ellen asked. “No, not with certain things about my mom or other things. I feel like it’s taken her a really long time to be honest with herself, so I don’t expect her to be honest about my mom now,” Kim said. “But it’s just so hurtful. I wish her all the success in the world, but not at our expense.”

The topic of Caitlyn’s memoir has been widely discussed on the family’s reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, with Kris breaking down about it in a recent episode.

“I think my mom’s been so respectful for so long and always wanting Caitlyn around and always wanting to have a great relationship with Caitlyn,” Kim told DeGeneres.

The 36-year-old reality star admitted that she hasn’t spoken to Caitlyn in several weeks.

“I’ll always love her. That was my stepdad for so many years. She taught me about character and so much growing up, and I just feel like I don’t respect the character that she’s showing now,” Kim explained. “But I’ll always have a major love for her, for who she was in my life.”

The mother of two concluded by saying, “I just feel like there’s no need for a book. Tell your story, but just don’t bash other people.”

“This will always be a subject of dispute between us,” Caitlyn, 67, writes. “She insists that she was taken by surprise by my ultimate transition to Caitlyn, which obviously means in her mind that she did not know enough.”

Caitlyn appeared on Monday’s Good Morning America, and watched Kris’ reaction to the memoir for the first time when co-host Michael Strahan played a clip from Sunday’s KUWTK. “It’s a reality show. It is drama,” she noted. “I’m sorry [Kris] went down that road.”