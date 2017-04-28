London-Celebrating 70 years of independence through fashion, Riwayat hosts Pakistan Fashion Week 11 in collaboration with High Commission of Pakistan in London. The event will take place on the 20th - 21st May 2017 at Lancaster House, a prestigious venue overlooking Buckingham Palace featuring Pakistan’s leading designers.

Pakistan Fashion week is the brainchild of Team Riwayat which is headed up by a team of directors from across Pakistan, India and the United Kingdom.

PFW 11 will feature the best presentation of Pakistan’s fusion of east-west fashion under a western roof ever with over 32 leading and emerging designers presenting their latest collections on catwalk.

Nabila the famous stylist from Pakistan will style the models for the ramp show and the show will feature Pakistani Top Models alongside British Models. In partnership with HUM TV Europe, Riwayat will be opening the doors of Pakistani culture to western audiences again after seasons of successful fashion shows in this special event.

Designers of PFW11 London are Shamaeel Ansari, Sana Safinaz ,Maheen Khan, Maria B, Faiza Samee, Umar Sayeed, Agha Noor, Aisha Imran, Amna Badar ,Amna Bibi, Ana Ali, Ayshah Ejaz, Cheena Chapra, Farzeen,Hamna Amir,Hassan Jaan,Imran ,Kashif ,Khas ,M Couture ,Majid, Mazz Jee, Moazzam Abassi, Naeem Ahmad ,Qazzafi ,Ripci Bhatia, Rizwan Ahmed, Saadia Asad, Sadaf Amir, Sadia and Sana Farooq.