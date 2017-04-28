Actress Saba Qamar has hinted that she may be touring India to promote her upcoming flick Hindi Medium. It will be released in cinemas on May 12. Irfan Khan is the lead actor in it. It is a lighthearted story of a young couple who aspire to move into the Westernized upper crust of Delhi society, for the sake of their daughter’s future. 'Hindi Medium' tells the story of how education can be used as a tool of enlightenment.

According to the latest rumors, Saba is gearing up to promote “Hindi Medium” in India and is not nervous or anxious about how people will react there. According to sources, “It all depends on whether she’s granted a visa or not.”

Irrfan Khan, in an interview, stated that he was unaware of the details of anything but “something is being planned.”

Hindi medium also featured a song by Pakistani singer Atif Aslam.