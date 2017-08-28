LOSANGELES:- Shawn Mendes has confessed he wrote ‘There’s Nothing Holding Me Back’ about a fictional character he ‘’fell in love’’ with. Shawn Mendes wrote ‘There’s Nothing Holding Me Back’ about a fictional character he ‘’fell in love’’ with. The 19-year-old star has revealed his hit song was inspired by a female character in a movie script, which he read when he was auditioning for a part. Speaking about his hit track, he told MTV News: ‘’I wrote the song actually about a girl in a movie script that I read.