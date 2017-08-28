Irfan Siddiqui, the advisor to the Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage said on Sunday, “The government was paying special attention to promote fine arts in the country and measures were being taken in this regard.”

As part of the steps, a National institute of Calligraphy would also be established, he said talking to a state run channel.

He said art pieces of calligraphers will also be displayed in every public institution to promote calligraphy.

The Advisor said that artists and calligraphers who spread their skills in all over the world and the government would sponsor for their visits in foreign countries.

"43 art pieces were brought from Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Turkey and Jordan in the recently organized art exhibition in Pakistan", he said.

He said fine arts play important role for the growth of positive emotions and to explore mind of the human being.

Irfan Siddiqui said lack of fine arts ultimately makes the whole society intolerant.