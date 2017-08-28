LOSANGELES-Taylor Swift hasn’t reportedly written a song about her feud with Katy Perry for her new album ‘Reputation’.

The ‘Shake It Off’ hitmaker unveiled her new single ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ on Thursday (24.08.17), the first track off her hotly-anticipated album ‘Reputation’, but she won’t be singing about their spat on it, TMZ reports.

However, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are not expected to be given the same treatment as a source previously revealed Taylor’s new music video will feature ‘’not-so-subtle hints’’ about her feud with the couple.

A source said: ‘’Taylor feels she was backstabbed by the couple and there will be more not-so-subtle hints in the official music video, which will debut Sunday during the VMAs.’’

And Taylor also appeared to take aim at Kanye in the track, as she slammed an unknown person - thought to be the rapper - for their ‘’tilted stage’’, which Kanye had during his ‘Saint Pablo’ tour in 2016.

Declaring her hate towards the person, Taylor sings the line: ‘’I don’t like your little games/ Don’t like your tilted stage/ The role you made me play/ Of the fool/ No, I don’t like you.’’

She also vows revenge against her enemies, adding: ‘’Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time/I’ve got a list of names and yours is in red underlined/I check it once, then I check it twice.’’

Taylor and Kanye have been feuding ever since he stormed the stage at the MTV VMAs in 2009 because he thought Beyonce deserved the Best Female Video prize over her.

While Taylor lashed out at the song, Kim claimed that Kanye had discussed it with the singer before its release, although Taylor said she was not aware of the full content.