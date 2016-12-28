Karachi (PR) - Pakistani-American Hollywood actor Faran Tahir has officially joined the star cast of American television series 12 Monkeys. He will be seen as a part of the upcoming third season of the show, which is currently being shot in Toronto, Canada. Faran will be playing the role of Mallick, a devout enforcer of the Army of the 12 Monkeys who lives in Titan.

12 Monkeys is an American television series which airs on American satellite television channel Syfy. The show was created by Terry Matalas and Travis Fickett. It is a science fiction mystery drama loosely based on the 1995 film of the same name, which itself was based on the 1962 short film La Jetée. The third season of the show will be airing in 2017.

“Mallick is mysterious, duplicitous, dangerous and focused. Quite delicious!”, says Faran about his character on the show.