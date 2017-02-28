Mahershala Ali was declared the first Muslim to win an Oscar, in the acting category, for his performance in Moonlight. Since then, the whole Muslim community throughout the world has been questioning his identity as a Muslim and debating whether or not Mahershala Ali should be qualified as ‘Muslim’ actor to win an Oscar, knowing he’s an Ahmadi.

In this regard, Pakistani Actor Hamza Ali Abbasi who has always been vocally active, also became part of the controversy against Moonlight actor Mahershala Ali. Once again he took the matter to social media on Monday evening with a confusing congratulatory message to Mahershala on his achievement.