Best picture: Moonlight
Best director: Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Best actor: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Best actress: Emma Stone, La La Land
Best supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Best supporting actress: Viola Davis, Fences
Best original screenplay: Manchester by the Sea - Kenneth Lonergan
Best adapted screenplay: Moonlight - Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney
Best foreign language film: The Salesman (Iran)
Best animated feature: Zootopia
Best documentary feature: OJ: Made in America
Best cinematography: La La Land - Linus Sandgren
Best original score: La La Land - Justin Hurwitz
Best original song: City of Stars from “La La Land”
Best visual effects: The Jungle Book
