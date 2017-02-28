Best picture: Moonlight

Best director: Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best actor: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Best actress: Emma Stone, La La Land

Best supporting actor: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Best supporting actress: Viola Davis, Fences

Best original screenplay: Manchester by the Sea - Kenneth Lonergan

Best adapted screenplay: Moonlight - Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney

Best foreign language film: The Salesman (Iran)

Best animated feature: Zootopia

Best documentary feature: OJ: Made in America

Best cinematography: La La Land - Linus Sandgren

Best original score: La La Land - Justin Hurwitz

Best original song: City of Stars from “La La Land”

Best visual effects: The Jungle Book