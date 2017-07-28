LAHORE - After the colossal success of the first 4 chapters of Wajd Volume 1, Hadiqa Kiani takes a refreshing new take in her melodious voice on the classic Sufi number “Chaap Tilak”, the fifth chapter. The original composition and lyrics of “Chaap Tilak” are by Hazrat Amir Khusro in respect for his spiritual mentor Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya of Delhi. “Life is all about collecting sweet memories, when we allow ourselves to be happy we flow with the rhythm of life. “ChaapTilak” is a simple video with all the basic attributes of non - materialistic expressions; just cherishing little gestures and exchanging happiness, which our Wajd journey is all about,” Hadiqa said.

OUR STAFF REPORTER