LAHORE - Pakistani TV plays have always been popular in India because of their strong content and realism. Unfortunately Indian audiences still remain deprived of watching Pakistani plays due to ban there while in Pakistan the Lahore High Court has lifted ban on telecast of Indian TV plays and shows.

When Zindage channel was launched the booming success of Pakistani serials earned much praise and appreciation across the border. Actors and film directors from Bollywood also showed their positive response and many Pakistani artistes were picked up for different roles in movies.

Though Indian serials offer a wide variety of content in all genres, but there was something exquisite about Pakistani dramas that won the hearts of Indians.

Director Saife Hassan said he was against the decision of Lahore High Court to lift ban of Indian TV plays and shows. “We are not afraid of Indian dramas because we have taken Pakistani serials to such height where there is no need of their stuff. Indian drama is not Turkish stuff. Bollywood films are better than Lollywood but Indian dramas are trash. India should also lift ban and we should not be afraid of Indian plays being telecast here because our audience have a good taste as compared to Indian viewers,” he said.

Actor Ahsan Khan said Pakistan does not need any foreign content. “Our serials have a huge audience and have earned great response all over the world. Ever increasing internet access and the spread of social media have put any show just a click away. I’m not worried at all because people across the globe still watch through YouTube and appreciate our acting skills,” Ahsan said.

Producer Sana Shahnawaz said that our drama content is far better than the Indians. “But at the same time I think it’s a mature decision on our government’s part to lift this ban. I am a firm believer in the fact that art doesn’t have any boundaries. I hope people across the border will realise this one day,” she said.

Director Anjum Shahzad said it was an unfortunate decision. “Foreign dramas should not be allowed in the Pakistan as they are not only harming the culture but disturbing our market. We are producing dramas prolifically and receiving much appreciation.

“We should support our local industry and there should an official policy released in which how much content from across the border is going to be broadcast,” he said.

Faizan Javed