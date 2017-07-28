LAHORE - The item song of film Namaloom Afraad 2, which is to be released on Eidul Azha had 109,391 views on first day of its release on YouTube. This is super hit start for an item song video of any Pakistani film.

The much awaited item song Kaif-O-Suroor in Namaloom Afraad 2 has created quite stir among fans of Sadaf Kanwal, whose dance performance is going viral.

Sadaf’s with her unabashed moves in Egyptian belly dance style in a revealing pearl white dress. She recently made big screen debut with the film Balu Mahi.

The supermodel is seen dancing in front Nayyar Ejaz, who is in a getup of an Arab sheikh. The dance was choreographed by Nigah and took six whole days to shoot, owing to the difficulty of the steps. The song is good to coerce you to press the repeat button by the time it finishes off.

Na Maloom Afraad 2 is an upcoming sequel Pakistani comedy thriller film co-written and directed by Nabeel Qureshi. The leading cast returning includes Fahad Mustafa, Javed Sheikh, Mohsin Abbas Haider and Urwa Hocane along with Hania Amir in lead role.

Talking to The Nation Sadaf Kanwal said “My experience of working on Kaif-O-Suroor was extremely overwhelming. I accepted the offer of doing item number because the offer came from a dream team of Nabeel Qureshi and Fizza Meerza not because they are good friends but they are one of the talented people in our film industry. I love dancing and of course being a model at heart I love looking glamorous and seductive,” she maintained.

OUR STAFF REPORTER