Lahore - Director Ahsan Rahim’s highly anticipated cinematic debut Teefa In Trouble, starring Ali Zafar with co star Maya Ali wrapped up the final spell of filming in Warsaw, Poland.

With over 30 days of elaborate action sequences set against breathtaking, romantic backdrops in Poland, coupled with 40 days of extensive filming in the historic city of Lahore, Teefa in Trouble is marked as one of the most expensive and extensive shoots in Pakistani cinema history, having first gone on the floors on 18thFebruary, 2017.

Indeed the filming wrap up also marks ace director Ahsan Rahim’s feature film debut, as he completes the film before time, a huge feat in itself given the size and scale of the film and how geographically ambitious it has been.

The spell also included the filming of songs for the movie along with some hilarious comic moments. “I have been fortunate enough to have lived through various incredible experiences in life, but this one tops it all in being the most amazing one in my filming career and in many other ways. Those who’ve been through it know the challenges one has to face while shooting a feature film and the joy that comes with its completion. But for me it’s about the journey which has been like a dream,” said Ali Zafar.

Speaking on the film wrap, Maya Ali said, “I always knew that my first ever production for the silver screen was going to be memorable. What I did not know was that I would be given the chance to work with maestros Sir Ahsan Rahim and superstar Ali Zafar on my very first film. I had to make sure I didn’t get too star struck myself to be honest. The support and guidance that I received from the team has been priceless and it eventually became the reason I was able to really own my character as Anya. It has been an incredible journey, full of new experiences, challenges and learning,” Maya said.

Our staff reporter