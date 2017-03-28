LONDON-The singer just wrapped up the Australia and New Zealand leg of her world tour.

Adele has confessed she may never tour again, following her mammoth run of shows in support of album 25.

Speaking on stage in Auckland, New Zealand, on the final international date of her Adele Live world tour, the singer admitted that being on stage makes her feel vulnerable.

“Touring isn’t something I’m good at applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable,” Adele told the crowd, according to the New Zealand Herald. “I don’t know if I will ever tour again. “The only reason I’ve toured is you. I’m not sure if touring is my bag.”

Adele then called the tour the “greatest accomplishment in my career,” before busting into tears.

She also admitted that she had decided to do such a massive world tour to see why other major artists spent months on the road. “It’s changed my life. I understand why I do it,” she added.

Adele’s onstage confession comes days after her tour promoter Michael Coppel told the Daily Telegraph that fans in Australia and New Zealand may never see her live again.

“We may never see her again,” he said “Adele’s been quoted as saying she won’t tour again, she’s doing this big tour as a recognition of her huge record sales and the enormous demand to see her live.

“It’s impossible to tell what happens next. Then the future’s an open book,” Coppel added. Sunday night’s show was Adele’s last international live date. She will now wrap up her touring with four home dates at Wembley Stadium in June and July.