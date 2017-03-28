LOS ANGELES-Disney’s second weekend of blockbuster “Beauty and the Beast” is dominating moviegoing in North America with $88.3 million at 4,210 locations - capping the best March ever.

Lionsgate’s rebooted “Power Rangers” is launching with a solid $40.5 million this weekend while Sony’s space-thriller “Life” showed only moderate traction with $12.6 million. Warner Bros.’ action-comedy “Chips” opened with a disappointing $7.6 million at 2,464 sites.

The “Beauty and the Beast” weekend is one for the record books as the fourth-largest second weekend of all time, trailing only “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” at $149 million, “Jurassic World” at $106 million, and “Marvel’s The Avengers” at $103 million.

“Beauty and the Beast,” starring Emma Watson as Belle and Dan Stevens as the Beast, declined just 49% from its opening weekend, which was the seventh-best ever. And after just 10 days in North American theaters, “Beauty and the Beast” is already 55th on the all-time domestic list at $317 million. It’s the fourth-largest 10-day domestic total ever.

“Beauty and the Beast,” along with Fox’s “Logan,” Warner’s “Kong: Skull Island,” and Universal’s “Get Out,” have led a charge over the past month that has given the domestic box office a major boost. According to comScore, March box office has already hit $1 billion for the first time - with five days left in the month.

“March has become a rockstar of a month and in particular 2017 enjoyed a perfect storm of new hits and strong February releases that showed amazing staying power like ‘Get Out’ and ‘The Lego Batman Movie,’ “ said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst with comScore. “The cumulative allure of an impressive slate of films conjured up a flat out great month in theaters, generating impressive momentum as the industry charges into what promises to be a furious April and a smashing summer movie season that kicks off in May with ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 2.’ “

Last year’s March set a record with $948.8 million domestically, led by Disney’s “Zootopia” ($255.9 million for the month) and Warner Bros.’ “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” ($209.1 million).

“Power Rangers,” a re-imagining of the 1990’s television show about five teenage superheroes, outperformed expectations of about $30 million at 3,693 locations. The film earned an A CinemaScore from customers and A+ from the 30% of moviegoers under 18. The audience was 60% male.

The cast features Becky G as the Yellow Ranger, Ludi Lin as the Black Ranger, Naomi Scott as the Pink Ranger, Dacre Montgomery as the Red Ranger, and R.J. Cyler as the Blue Ranger. Elizabeth Banks plays the evil alien witch Rita Repulsa.