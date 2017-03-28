Malaga Spanish actor Antonio Banderas had a heart attack earlier this year, he has revealed. Speaking at a film festival in his home town of Malaga, the Mask of Zorro star said: “I suffered a heart attack on January 26, but it wasn’t serious and hasn’t caused any damage.” Banderas, 56, had three stents put in his arteries but insisted the incident had not been “dramatic”. He added that he was well and keen to return to work. Banderas accepted a lifetime achievement award at the festival, recognising his career as an actor, producer and director.