LOS ANGELES-Jennifer Lopez has returned to the recording studio after teasing hot behind the microphone.

The 47-year-old R&B singer - whose last hit was 2016’s ‘Ain’t Your Mama’ - looked sultry as she posed in a recording booth for the first time this year.

She captioned the picture posted on her Instagram on Sunday: Back at it... (sic)’’

The ‘Shades of Blue’ was last on the music scene, back in November, when she was rumoured to have had a short fling with fellow musician Drake after the’One Dance’ rapper stopped by her ‘All I Have’ Las Vegas residency concert.

The pair rang in the New Year together before parting ways in February, reportedly due to ‘’insane schedules’’.

At the time Jennifer appeared to post a cryptic message on Instagram addressing the split, with the words: ‘’Timing is everything, if it’s meant to happen, it will, and for the right reasons. (sic)’’ Following the split and Jennifer’s return to the recording studio, many fans have speculated their whirlwind romance could be the inspiration for some new tracks.

The mum-of-two - who has nine-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony - has had a string of number one hits including ‘I’m Real’, ‘All I Have’ featuring LL Cool J and ‘On The Floor’ featuring Pittbull.