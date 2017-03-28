LOS ANGELES-Angelina Jolie felt she was the perfect ‘’match’’ for Guerlain and was destined to be the face of their Mon Guerlain fragrance because she has always admired the brand. The 41-year-old actress was announced as the face of the beauty brand’s Mon Guerlain fragrance in January this year, and the star believes her partnership with the company was a natural progression because the label ‘’spoke to her’’ as she has been fond of the brand ever since she was a child and her mother used their products.

Speaking about her latest venture, the brunette beauty said: ‘’It was a brand my mother loved and that I knew from my childhood. It spoke to here, as it does to me, of beauty, history and quality. It’s one of the oldest perfume houses in the world, from France - a country I love and feel connected to and spend time in. ‘’As I talked to Guerlain about the artistry they devote to the making of the perfume and the way they work in communities, sourcing their ingredients, the pieces came together and I felt we were a match.’’ The ‘Maleficent’ star - who has Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne - has revealed she has always associated Guerlain products as being ‘’feminine’’ even as a child. She told Hello! magazine: ‘’My mother was a very natural woman. She never spoiled herself, hardly wore make-up and wore modest jewellery, but she always had a few special items for when she wanted to feel like a lady. One of those special items - and I remember it because it seemed so elegant - was her Guerlain powder [Ladies in All Climates]. I think it speaks of all women having those few special things that make the feel feminine.