P Diddy has revealed late music legend Prince turned down a collaboration with himself and his late hip-hop star pal The Notorious BIG.

The late hip-hop legend’s pal Diddy has revealed the pair of them planned on collaborating with the ‘Purple Rain’ hitmaker - who passed away in April 2016 from a fentanyl overdose at his Paisley Park estate - but he refused their offer as he didn’t want to be associated with the hip-hop genre at the time, which was predominantly blasphemous towards females. The 47-year-old rapper - whose real name is Sean Combs - recalled: ‘’We met with Prince ... but this was during a time when (he) wasn’t really rocking with hip-hop and wasn’t really clearing any samples, so that really didn’t go too well. ‘’But we was always still cool with him and wound up sampling some of his records...’’ Despite not teaming up with the hip-hip stars for a duet, the ‘Kiss’ singer did let them sample some of his songs and was ‘’proud’’ of what they were doing with the genre, although it made Diddy think about the foul-mouthed lyrics he was using. The ‘I’ll Be Missing You’ rapper told Revolt TV: ‘’He would just go through his phases and he came back to us and just let us know how proud he was of us and the whole thing.

‘’He was just really protective at one time of just what was going on as far as the whole bitch and hoe controversy. That was a real moment in hip-hop. That was a real reflection point in hip-hop where we were being kind of asked to take responsibility and think about what we were saying.’’ Meanwhile, Diddy recently revealed he isn’t over the death of Notorious - who was killed in a drive-by shooting aged 24 in 1997.