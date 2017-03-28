LOS ANGELES-US rapper Wiz Khalifa has angered Colombians by publishing photos of himself visiting the grave of the notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar in the city of Medellin. Escobar terrorised Colombia in the 1980s and 1990s, bribing, kidnapping or killing all those who stood in his way. Medellin Mayor Federico Gutierrez said Wiz Khalifa should apologise for “advocating crime”. He said Wiz Khalifa should have brought flowers to Escobar’s victims instead. Photographs posted by the 29-year-old rapper from Pittsburgh, who had played a concert in Medellin on Friday, showed flowers and a marijuana joint on the grave of Pablo Escobar. Wiz Khalifa is a prolific consumer of marijuana who has had a strain of marijuana named after him which he markets with a company in Colorado.