We know that there are some pretty big Ed Sheeran fans out there (including Demi Lovato's alter ego, Emily Levinson), but imagine risking jail time just to listen to one of his songs at full blast? Well, according to the British news channel ITV, that's exactly what happened to one English woman after she decided to play one of the singer's hit singles on repeat.

According to Teen Vogue, ITV reports that a Willenhall resident named Sonia Bryce was arrested after allegedly playing "Shape of You" over and over at an extremely high volume. Incidentally, this wasn't her first offense; Sonia had previously been warned about "creating a nuisance" via a court order that came from her landlords. Back in December, she was arrested and accused of ignoring that agreement, and now she is accused of breaching that order once again with Ed's song.

According to The Independent, a judge ruled that Sonia had caused a "wholly unacceptable level of disturbance," and sentenced her to eight weeks in prison. "You must learn that you should behave as a reasonable and responsible adult and not make life for your neighbors the misery that you have," the judge told her. Yikes! we'll definitely be thinking about this story the next time we blast our favorite song, that's for sure.