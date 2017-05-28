LOS ANGELES- Nicole Kidman is more confident than ever and credits husband Keith Urban for making her feel secure.

The ‘Top of the Lake’ actress - who has daughters Sunday, eight, and Faith, six, with her country singer spouse, as well as grown-up kids Isabella and Connor with ex-husband Tom Cruise - wasn’t particularly confident when she was younger, but with the support of a happy relationship, she is much more secure in her own skin these days. She said: ‘’I didn’t [feel comfortable] as a kid or a teenager. Not even in my early 20s.

‘’Your confidence grows as you get older, particularly when you’re in a loving relationship. Everything strengthens. ‘’A lot of that insecurity and desire to please is based on low self-esteem, so trying to build that is important. And Keith has been a huge part of it.’’

And the Australian star couldn’t be happier with her life at the moment. She told Britain’s HELLO! magazine: ‘’I’m aware of being in a sweet spot right now but it takes contrasts to have that awareness.

‘’You have to have experiences, ups and downs and the idea that life is a long path. Right now, I’m the most balanced, awake, and alive I’ve ever been.’’

Nicole has recently stopped straightening her hair and let it go ‘’curly and wild’’ to please her youngest daughter.

She said: ‘’I let it go curly and wild. It has taken me 40-something years but I embrace curl.

‘’My littlest daughter has the same hair. She likes it when my hair is curly so I wear it for her.’’

The ‘Beguiled’ actress works hard to maintain her slender physique but is teaching her young children about the importance of balance.

She said: ‘’I have a husband who doesn’t really like working out but I’ll go for a run or a swim and we try to get our kids to do physical activity.

‘’But then Sunday mornings are for making pancakes or having croissants. I really believe in the joy of life. It’s a balance.’’