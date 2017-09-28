LOS ANGELES:- Bella Hadid is ‘so incredibly proud’ of her mother Yolanda. The 20-year-old model has praised her mother Yolanda for recently releasing her candid memoir ‘Believe Me: My Battle with the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease’, and says she’s ‘’so excited’’ to be able to support her. Speaking at a signing for Yolanda’s book - which details her struggle with the tick-transmitted disease that Bella and her 18-year-old brother Anwar also suffer from - the brunette beauty told Us Weekly magazine: ‘’I’m so incredibly proud of my mom always, but especially with this book. I was so excited to be here and support her!’’–uw