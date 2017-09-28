MD LOS ANGELES-Demi Lovato wrote about bad dates on her new album. The ‘Confident’ singer has revealed her dating life was the main topic for her sixth LP ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ and while she penned songs about her worst experiences, the brunette beauty also talks about the potential suitors she was ‘’infatuated’’ with.

Speaking at the London launch of her the forthcoming record - which is released on Friday - at The Cuckoo Club on Tuesday night, she said: ‘’Basically I went into the studio and I had things that I wanted to write about, like experiences like I’d go on a bad date or I’d go out with somebody and be super infatuated and want to write a song about it. ‘’Sometimes going through a break-up you want to write about that too.’’ The 25-year-old pop star - who split from MMA fighter Guilherme ‘Bomba’ Vasconcelos in May - also revealed that she would love to work with Ariana Grande and she is still hoping for a collaboration with rap superstar Eminem.

She said: ‘’I’d love to work with Eminem. I’d also really love to work with Kelly Clarkson and Ariana (Grande) I’d love to work with.’’ Demi previously confessed she is ‘’nervous’’ about the world hearing one of the tracks written about a certain someone who she’s not naming.

She said recently: ‘’Sometimes you put music that you just feel like everyone is going to know who it’s about.

‘’Headlines are going to come out of it, and it’s like, when you write a song, you’re just being vulnerable, and you’re just writing about something that’s inspiring you, so all the baggage that comes with it is what I’m kind of nervous about.’’

The ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ singer is not giving away any clues as to who inspired the track and may never tell, but she won’t let ‘’theories’’ about the song get to her.

She said: ‘’I think that everything happens for a reason, and certain emotions are felt at certain points in your life, and you don’t always have to explain them to people.

‘’So whatever you want to think about it - you go into whatever theories you have - fine.

‘’But I know what it’s about and who it’s about and I’m just going to let it be.’’