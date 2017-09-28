LOS ANGELES-Colombian superstar of hilarious sitcom Modern Family, Sofia Vergara, has been announced as the highest paid TV actress in the world for the sixth year in a row. Forbes’ annual list has declared the 45-year-old’s earnings at a staggering $41million during the last year.

The actress, who has played Gloria Pritchett in the American sitcom since 2009, earns $500,000 per episode but has topped up her earnings with a number of films, including the Emoji Movie, and a significant number of endorsement deals.

The Latin beauty is the spokesperson for Head & Shoulders and has been the star of adverts for Covergirl Cosmetics, gyms, furniture collections, supermarkets and restaurants.

Vergara’s nearest rival is Big Bang Theory star, Kaley Cuoco - who plays Penny in the geek-based sitcom - who has increased her earnings by $2 million in the past year to a total of $26,500,000, in spite of taking a $100,000 per episode pay cut, alongside her major Big Bang Theory co-stars, to ensure newer cast members Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik earned larger salaries.