Lahore-With a passion for inspiring artistry and sharing her knowledge with budding making artists, Amina Z with the collaboration of stageline hosted their first master-class yesterday at a local hotel.

Her unique techniques provided the participants comprehensive training, maximum creativity and reinforce the skills that are required to work at professional level in today’s makeup industry.

The event was first of its kind master-class where the participating members received foreign certification by Stage Line Spain. The master-class covered multiple areas in make-up and skincare training, ranging from basic rules of routine skincare to technicalities of contouring and professional party make-up.

The class was conducted by Amina Z who is regarded a pioneer in the makeup and beauty industry. She helped the students hone their skills to their best potential. The event ended with the certification distribution ceremony, where Amina Z awarded the certificates to the participating clients.