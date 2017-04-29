LOSANGELES-Jennifer Lopez premiered her new single and bagged a special prize at the 2017 Billboard Latin Music awards. Jennifer Lopez was quite the star of the show at the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards this week. Not only did she win two prizes and look stunning in her very revealing, black, cut-out Julien Macdonald gown, but she also stunned the audience with her brand new song.

The ‘Ain’t Your Mama’ singer took to the stage last night to accept her Social Artist of the Year award and to debut her brand new Spanish-language single ‘Mírate’ with the help of a full orchestra. Plus, her producer Marc Anthony was there to support her, and to take home his own prizes for Tour of the Year and Tropical Albums Solo Artist of the Year.

J-Lo, who was also nominated for the Hot Latin Songs Female Artist Of The Year award, was the recipient of the special Star Award from Telemundo this year, which saw a number of her fellow Latino celebrities like Sofía Vergara and Lin-Manuel Miranda congratulating her in a surprise video.

‘It makes me very excited to share this special night with artists that I admire’, she said in her speech. ‘My family in music and in my life. To come back to my roots has a significance that goes beyond words. Moments like these are proof of hard work and we are lucky if life blesses us in this way.’

The biggest winner of the night, of course, was Nicky Jam whose number one 2016 single ‘Hasta El Amanecer’ earned him Hot Latin Song of the Year, Digital Song of the Year, Streaming Song of the Year and Latin Rhythm Song of the Year. He also took home Hot Latin Songs Male Artist of the Year and Latin Rhythm Songs Solo Artist of the Year.

Juan Gabriel wasn’t far behind him with five wins to his name, including Artist of the Year and Top Latin Album of the Year for his 29th studio album ‘Los Dúo 2’. Plus, Enrique Iglesias scooped four accolades, including Airplay Song of the Year and Latin Pop Song of the Year for ‘Duele El Corazón’ featuring Wisin. Meanwhile, ‘La Banda’ winners CNCO got New Artist of the Year, Latin Pop Songs Duo/Group of the Year and Latin Pop Albums Duo/Group of the Year.