The 41st death anniversary of versatile actor and comedian Munawar Zarif observed on today April 29.

Munawar Zarif was a famous Pakistani comedian and film actor. He was a versatile actor and comedian best known for his work in the Pakistani cinema of the seventies. Zarif is widely regarded as one of the finest comedians subcontinent ever produced and appeared in more than 300 films.He was born on 2 February 1940 in Gujranwala.

He started his film career from a Punjabi film ‘Dandian’ in 1961 and got breakthrough from film ‘Hath Jori’ in 1964. After a marvelous film career as a top comedian, he became film hero-first as side-hero in film ‘Pardey mein rehney doe’ and then in the title roles and hero in the same year ‘Banarsi Thugg’ (1973) and ‘Jeera Blade’ (1973). He appeared in more than 300 films in just 16 years from 1961-76.

He was also famous for his out of script dialogue delivery. Munawar Zarif died on 29 April 1976.