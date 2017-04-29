LOSANGELES-At midnight, Katy Perry released a tasty new track, “Bon Appétit.” It serves as the second single from her forthcoming fifth studio album.

The song features all three members of Migos: Offset, Quavo and Takeoff. Perry co-wrote the lyrics with Ferras, Oscar Holter, Max Martin, Migos and Shellback. Perry described the song as “pretty sexual” in an E! Live From the Red Carpet interview with Ryan Seacrest at the 2017 Grammys. After releasing the lead single “Chained to the Rhythm,” Perry said she’s “so proud” of her new material and can’t wait to share it with fans. “I think it’s definitely a new era for me,” the 32-year-old pop star said. “I call it an era of ‘purposeful pop.’”

“All of my songs have always had layers to them, never one-dimensional. I think I used to be the queen of innuendo and I woke up a little bit more, educated myself a little bit more,” she said. “Obviously I don’t know all the answers, and maybe I’m a little bit more the queen of subtext.”

Rest assured, the singer’s new album will have something for everyone. “You’re going to have some of that good ‘ol Katy Perry, fluffy stuff that you love so much,” Perry promised. “It’s got a wide range of feelings and emotions and I just feel a little bit more conscious than I ever have.”

Perry will perform on the season finale of NBC’s Saturday Night Live May 20.