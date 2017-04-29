LOSANGELES-Kardashian gave her first TV interview since the armed robbery took place in Paris last October.

Kim Kardashian has opened up in an emotional first interview in which she’s spoken about the traumatic armed robbery she suffered in Paris last year, revealing that the aftermath of the incident has changed her life completely.

The 36 year old mother-of-two appeared on ‘The Ellen Degeneres Show’ which constituted her first formal interview appearance since the robbery occurred back on October 3rd in her private apartment in the French capital.

Kim KardashianKim Kardashian spoke to Ellen DeGeneres about the armed robbery in Paris. “I know it sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me,” she told Ellen, trying to hold in the tears. “I don’t want to start crying but I know it was meant to happen. I feel like I’m such a different person.”

Kim hasn’t really spoken publicly about the incident, but reports have suggested that she’s much more careful on social media than she was before, believing that her displays of wealth had contributed to the gunpoint robbery.

In an episode of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ earlier this year, she did speak about the robbery, revealing that she initially feared for her life and, while it was happening, she accepted to herself that she was about to be violently raped and possibly killed.

“I don’t want to cry anymore. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things,” she said in the new interview.

“It was probably no secret, you see it on the show. I was definitely materialistic before, not that there’s anything bad with having things and working hard to get those things,” she said about her life and her approach to publicity before the robbery.

“I’m really proud of everyone around me that’s successful. But I’m so happy that my kids get this me, that this is who I am raising my kids. I just don’t care about that stuff anymore. I really don’t.”

Another major thing that has changed is her security arrangements, with the Kardashians parting ways with the family’s long-term bodyguard, Pascal Duvier, a few weeks after.

“My whole life has changed in terms of how I travel and my security,” she said. “I never thought I would need security staying outside of my door. I should have had a security guard outside of my door. Now I have several just for me to be able to sleep at night.”