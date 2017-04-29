LOSANGELES:- La La Land director Damien Chazelle is planning a TV musical drama set in Paris. The new work from Chazelle, who won the best director Oscar in February, will centre on the city’s music scene. The Eddy revolves around a club, its owner, and the house band, according to Hollywood Reporter. It will be written by Harry Potter and The Cursed Child co-writer Jack Thorne, the man behind the script for Channel 4 drama National Treasure. Grammy-winning songwriter Glen Ballard is attached to the project as an executive producer, as is Six Feet Under director Alan Poul. Chazelle became the youngest winner of the best director Oscar when he won aged just 32 for La La Land.

His other film projects include teaming up with Ryan Gosling for a forthcoming biopic about astronaut Neil Armstrong.