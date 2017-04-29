LAHORE-Series of film on Countering Violent Extremism was showcased which have been developed by IRC in collaboration with the US embassy. The films highlighted the unsung heroes of Pakistan that have dedicated their lives towards fighting extremism. The opening film was “ A tribute to Atizaz Hassan”, about the young boy from Hangu who sacrificed his life by jumping in front of a suicide bomber who was headed to blow up his school consisting of over 2000 students. Many students from universities attended the festival and were very touched by this tribute. In addition to this “ The Last of The Wakhi Shepherdess” was screened which tells the story of a brace shepherdess in Gilgit-Baltistan who is trying to keep the tradition alive but is doing so completely alone. Student films from National College of Arts as well as from international film schools such as Yangoon film School in Myanmar and the National Institute of Design, Ahmadabad ( India ) were also showcased.

The concluding day of the film festival featured short films Sankrail suberstar, Playground, Akash, A tribute to Atizaz Hassan, Major Ghulfam Shaheed, Teesra Pahar, The last of wakhi Shepherdress and Parsis in Lahore.