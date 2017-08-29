The popular show of our country “Coke Studio” has a great following in its neighboring country India.

Recently, Yo Yo Honey Singh, a Bollywood rapper lauded Tinak Dhin from Coke Studio season 10, episode 2, through social media.

Honey Singh posted the song “Tinak Dhin” on his Twitter account and praised Pakistani singer Ali Sethi for his part in the track saying, "[yo]u can have a glimpse of Rafi Saab in his texture."

Ali Hamza of Noori made his solo debut in episode 2 of season 10 of Coke Studio as a music producer with his song “ Tinak Dhin” in which Ali Sethi and Waqar Ehsin were also featured.

The Bollywood rapper didn't only mention Sethi's vocals but also called the song 'bright and fun'.

What a bright n fun song

All three of the vocalist are good but Ali Sethi is best at 3:08 - 3:16 u can have a... https://t.co/U99y6I6hKn — Yo Yo Honey Singh (@asliyoyo) August 27, 2017

The rapper sent love from across the border and believed that music has no religion, language or boundary.

Ali Sethi tweeted back to acknowledge Honey Singh.