RAWALPINDI:- On the occasion of Pakistan’s Defence Day, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has released a special song to pay tribute to the armed forces and eulogize the sacrifices they rendered for the motherland. The ISPR issued teaser for the new national song ‘Tu Salamat Rahe Ta-Qayamat Rahe’. The national song pays tribute to all the martyrs of the homeland including journalists, politicians, citizens and those who were laurelled with Nishan-e-Haider.