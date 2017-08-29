AFP

LOS ANGELES

Rapper Kendrick Lamar dominated the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday as the glitzy gala took a political turn with impassioned denunciations of white supremacists in America.

Lamar took the most prestigious award of Video of the Year for “HUMBLE.,” his ironic look at his growing fame in which he dresses up as everything from the pope to Jesus in “The Last Supper.” Lamar opened the show in Los Angeles with a martial arts-themed performance of the song with ninja dancers, one of which eerily appeared to set himself ablaze. One of the most acclaimed rappers of recent times, Lamar took home six statuettes - rechristened the “Moon Person” from “Moonman” to be gender-neutral.

English songwriter Ed Sheeran won Artist of the Year, a new prize after the separate male and female categories were merged, while rapper Khalid won for new artist.

While Lamar’s latest album “DAMN.” has toned down his earlier political bent, the globally televised awards gala itself did anything but.

The mother of Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old anti-racism protester killed when an avowed white supremacist drove into a crowd during the August 12 unrest in Charlottesville, Virginia, took the stage to announce a foundation in honor of her daughter.

Saying she wanted to “make Heather’s death count,” Susan Bro - controlling her emotions as the crowd applauded - said the foundation would offer scholarships to students who pursue social justice. Bro presented “Best Fight Against the System,” a new award that recognizes activism in a music video. In the spirit of equality, Bro said all six contenders would share the prize.

The songs ranged from attacks on racism to “Scars to Your Beautiful” by rising star Alessia Cara, an ode to healthy body image which she performed at the awards, dancers around her rustling her hair and removing her oversized dress. Paris Jackson, a model and the daughter of the late “King of Pop” Michael Jackson, also took aim at the white supremacists who marched in Charlottesville. “We must show these Nazis,” she said to cheers, “that we have zero tolerance for their violence and hatred.” With Texas being whipped by massive storm Harvey, the gala also sent best wishes to residents in harm’s way. Host Katy Perry asked viewers to consider donations to the American Red Cross. Perry used wires to float onto the stage in an MTV-style moonsuit before an evening of shifting attire, ending with the singer back in the air to slam-dunk basketballs as she performed her song “Swish Swish.”

Perry took aim at President Donald Trump as she urged fans to choose a winner in a category that remained open to online voting.

“This is one election where the popular vote actually matters,” quipped Perry, one of the most vocal celebrity campaigners for defeated candidate Hillary Clinton. “But hurry up before some random Russian pop star wins.” MTV invited a number of transgender US servicepeople to attend the show - two days after Trump ordered a ban on new transgender recruits in the military.

Fellow pop A-lister Taylor Swift used the awards to unveil the video for her latest song, “Look What You Made Me Do,” in which she showed a new dark, bad-girl image. The camera opens with imagery of a cemetery and a gave that says “Here Lies Taylor Swift’s Reputation” - a theme that will apparently weigh heavily on Swift’s newly announced album, which is entitled “Reputation” and comes out on November 10.

List of winners

VIDEO OF THE YEAR: Kendrick Lamar – ‘HUMBLE.’

ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Ed Sheeran

BEST NEW ARTIST: Khalid

BEST COLLABORATION: Zayn & Taylor Swift – ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ from Fifty Shades Darker

BEST POP: Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – ‘Down’

BEST HIP HOP: Kendrick Lamar – ‘HUMBLE.’

BEST DANCE: Zedd and Alessia Cara – ‘Stay’

BEST ROCK: Twenty One Pilots – ‘Heavydirtysoul’

BEST FIGHT AGAINST THE SYSTEM (multiple winners)

Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson – ‘Black SpiderMan’

The Hamilton Mixtape – ‘Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)’

Big Sean – ‘Light’

Alessia Cara – ‘Scars To Your Beautiful’

Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley – ‘Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL’

John Legend – ‘Surefire’

SONG OF SUMMER: XO Tour Llif3 – ‘Lil Uzi Vert’

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: Kendrick Lamar – ‘HUMBLE.’