2016 saw an A-list couple call it quits, a scandalous Snapchat we never saw coming, a dangerous robbery and many more huge celebrity moments.

ET Online and NBC Bay Area are counting down the biggest stories of year, and taking a look back at the breaking news surrounding stars like Kim Kardashian, Prince Harry, Taylor Swift and more:

16) Donald Trump Wins the Presidential Election:

The billionaire businessman defeated his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton at the polls on Nov 8. Though Clinton won the popular vote by nearly 3 million, her opponent received more Electoral College votes. Trump, former host of NBC's "Celebrity Apprentice," will be inaugurated on Jan 20.

15) The New Royal Romance:

As if the news that Prince Harry was off the market wasn’t enough of a jaw-dropping moment, the handsome red-headed royal confirmed the relationship himself when Kensington Palace released a letter in early November on his behalf to ask for his actress girlfriend Meghan Markle’s privacy and to put an end “to a wave of abuse and harassment.” The couple since has spent time together in Toronto, where she films her USA Network show, Suits, and they most recently were seen shopping for a Christmas tree in Harry’s homeland. "It was super casual. They were really nice," Zaqia Crawford, an employee at Pines and Needles in London's Battersea Park told ET earlier this month.

14) Leo Got To Go Home With the Gold:

The sixth time was the charm for Hollywood leading man Leonardo DiCaprio. The 42-year-old star finally won an Oscar in 2016 for his role in The Revenant. "He deserves it," the film’s director Alejandro Inarritu told ET before the awards show. Leo was nominated for his first Academy Award 22 years prior in the Best Supporting Actor category for 1994’s What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.

13) Beyoncé Turns Lemons Into Lemonade:

Did Jay Z cheat on Beyoncé? Is Rachel Roy "Becky with the good hair?" The BeyHive was buzzing after the singer's visual album debuted on HBO on Apr 23. She let the music speak for itself, which only furthered her fans' fascination. Lemonade earned nine Grammy nominations.

12) The End of ‘Live With Kelly and Michael’:

It was an end of an era for Kelly Ripa when it was abruptly announced on Tuesday, April 19 that her co-host Michael Strahan would be leaving the ABC show for a fulltime gig at Good Morning America. After the news broke, Ripa did not return to work until the following week. At the time a source close to Live! told ET that Ripa was not planning to take the next day off, but was "blindsided" by the news that Strahan was leaving. The two co-hosts then came out on holding hands the following week and Ripa addressed he drama surrounding the former NFL star’s exit. "The love, the show of support to this bizarre time has been really overwhelming. I really needed a couple of days to gather my thoughts after 26 years at this company, I earned the right," she said. "In that time, I gained some perspective. I always speak from the heart and I didn't want to come out here and just say something I might regret. So, what transpired over the course of these days has been extraordinary. It started a much bigger conversation about communication and consideration and, most importantly, respect in the workplace."

Tune in now for #Scandal's #BellamyYoung! #TIGIT #kellyandmichael #KellyRipa #MichaelStrahan @bellamyyoung A photo posted by LIVE with Kelly (@livekelly) on Apr 26, 2016 at 6:31am PDT

11) Janet Jackson Pregnant at 50:

ET exclusively revealed in May that the songstress was expecting with husband Wissam Al Mana just two weeks shy of her 50th birthday. Jackson has been seen out and about baring her growing baby bump since the big reveal. Last April, Jackson announced that she would be postponing her tour to start a family. "I thought it was important that you be the first to know. My husband and I are planning our family, so I’m going to have to delay the tour," she explained in a Twitter video posted on April 6. "Please, if you could try and understand that it’s important that I do this now. I have to rest up, doctor’s orders. But I have not forgotten about you. I will continue the tour as soon as I possibly can.”

A message from Janet... https://youtu.be/IIz8TwQBROs A photo posted by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Apr 6, 2016 at 3:06am PDT

10) Jonny Depp and Amber Heard End Their 1-Year Marriage:

Amber Heard filed for divorce from the A-list actor Johnny Depp, citing irreconcilable differences and asking for spousal support, ET confirmed in May. In the days following Heard asked for a temporary restraining order against Depp after alleging he had been abusive to her over the course of their one-year marriage. Depp and his legal team denied accusations that the actor was physically abusive towards Heard. The two settled their divorce case in August with the 30-year-old actress withdrawing her request for a domestic violence restraining order against him. "Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love," Heard and Depp said in a joint statement. "Neither party has made false accusations for financial gains. There was never an intent of physical or emotional harm. Amber wishes the best for Johnny in the future," the statement added. “Amber will be donating financial proceeds from the divorce to a charity." In mid-December Heard’s legal team filed a Request for Order motion at the Los Angeles Superior Court, imploring the court to order Depp to uphold his end of their divorce settlement claiming he failed to pay the first and second installments in their $7 million settlement, which was intended to be paid out over 12 months. In new court docs filed by Depp’s divorce attorney, Laura Wasser, last week in Los Angeles Superior Court and obtained by ET, Depp asked that the court order Heard to pay $100,000 toward his attorneys’ fees and costs.

9) Ryan Lochte Lies About a Robbery in Rio:

The swimmer and his teammates' drunken night out on Aug. 14 turned into an international incident when Lochte's claim that he was robbed at gunpoint was swiftly debunked. He was charged with providing a false claim of a robbery and suspended from swimming for 10 months.

8) Taylor Swift Rebounds With Tom Hiddleston:

After a messy breakup with Calvin Harris, Swift took her romance with the actor public on June 15. What followed was a jet-setting summer romance, which skeptics called a publicity stunt--something Hiddleston denied. The pair broke up just before the Emmys in September.

7) It Was All a Dream:

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna entered a whirlwind romance, which was rumored to have first begun at the start of this year. Not too shortly after, the duo announced their engagement in April and then shocked fans with the news that were expecting their first child together. Their blossoming romance was particularly awkward for Rob’s half-sister, Kylie Jenner, who is currently in a relationship with Chyna’s ex-fiancé, Tyga. Chyna and Tyga also share a child together, 4-year-old King Cairo. The couple went on to star in the reality show, Rob & Chyna, which highlighted the ups and downs of their relationship. Chyna gave birth to their daughter, Dream, on Nov. 10. While it seemed like all the drama was behind them after the arrival of their little girl, all that changed on Dec. 17 when the couple got into a very public spat. After Chyna’s Instagram was hacked, leaking alleged conversations where she called Rob “insecure,” he claimed she left him and took Dream with her. Rob later apologized and said he was "seeking help." "This weekend I was in an emotional bad place and did some things that embarrassed myself and my family," the 29-year-old sock designer wrote. "I apologize and I'm seeking help to deal with my flaws/issues. Please pray for me and I'm sorry @blacchyna. You are a great mother to our child and I love you." According to E! News, the on-again, off-again couple’s fight turned physical and Chyna allegedly punched Rob in "his back and arms and was in a drunken rage," a source told the publication, adding that Corey Gamble -- Rob's mother Kris Jenner's longtime boyfriend -- then walked in on the altercation and "ripped Chyna off of Rob.” The couple shared PDA snaps just ahead of Christmas showing they reunited for the holidays.

Mood A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Nov 29, 2016 at 10:05am PST

6) Shannen Doherty’s Cancer Battle:

Shannen Doherty revealed last year that she was diagnosed with breast cancer and in an exclusive interview with ET this past July, she spoke out about her battle with the disease. "It's hard," she told ET's Jennifer Peros while shedding tears. "I started thinking that I wasn't going to live... I don't look past today. I don't know if I'll ever look like me again," she added while wearing a scarf over her head. “I want to believe that if I fight, I'm gonna be OK," she said during the emotional sit-down. Doherty has shared photos from her journey to recovery over the past few months while she receives cancer treatments. The 90210 alum also continues to share inspiring and positive messages regularly to her followers.

5) Hiddleswift’s Short-lived Romance:

In the beach photograph seen ‘round the world in June, Taylor Swift revealed she had a new man, actor Tom Hiddleston. While fans still weren’t over her split with DJ Calvin Harris earlier that month, the 27-year-old superstar was spotted kissing Hiddleston, 35, outside her multi-million dollar property in Rhode Island. Following the big reveal, the two took their new romance on tour everywhere from Australia to Italy, England and Nashville. The two even flaunted the relationship over Fourth of July weekend with some massive PDA at soirée held at TSwift’s Rhode Island digs. ET confirmed in September the pair had called it quits after three months together.

???????? A photo posted by Britany LaManna (@britmaack) on Jul 5, 2016 at 12:11pm PDT

4) Prince, David Bowie, Carrie Fisher and More Celebrity Deaths:

Music legend Prince was unexpectedly found dead at his Paisely Park recording complex on April 21. He was 57. Other stars we sadly lost in 2016 were David Bowie, George Michael, Carrie Fisher, Garry Shandling, Alan Thicke, Florence Henderson, Garry Marshall, Anton Yelchin, Christina Grimmie, Joey Feek and more beloved Hollywood names.

3) Taylor vs. Kanye vs. Kim’s Snapchat Savagery:

Kim Kardashian West shocked her Snapchat followers in July when she released snippets of a conversation between her husband, Kanye West, and Taylor Swift discussing his track, “Famous,” which name drops the 27-year-old singer: "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? Because I made that b**ch famous." The two musicians have long been embroiled in an on-again, off-again feud. Kardashian released the short audios in support of her husband, who claimed Swift approved the lyrics in question before the track’s release. "Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric," a rep for Swift said in a statement to ET back in February after the track was first released. Swift took to Instagram shortly after calling the Snapchat incident “character assassination.” "Where is the video of Kanye telling me he was going to call me 'that bitch' in his song? It doesn't exist because it never happened," Taylor said in her post. "You don't get to control someone's emotional response to being called 'that bitch' in front of the entire world." She stressed that she never heard the song in its entirety, adding, “you cannot 'approve' a song you haven't heard." Taylor concluded by asking to be excused from this narrative.

That moment when Kanye West secretly records your phone call, then Kim posts it on the Internet. A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 17, 2016 at 9:14pm PDT

2) Kim Kardashian Robbed at Gunpoint:

Kim Kardashian West faced a terrifying incident in Paris, France, in early October when she was held at gunpoint at the luxury hotel residence she was staying at during Fashion Week. The reality star was tied up and a reported 10 pieces of jewelry worth an estimated $11.2 million total was taken from her. Since the robbery, Kim has taken a serious step back from the spotlight. The mom of two, who a source told ET was left "absolutely traumatized,” has been rarely seen in public and has stayed social media silent since October.

1) Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Split:

In September, the couple formally known as Brangelina shockingly split up after 12 years together and two years of marriage. Angelina Jolie filed from divorce from Brad Pitt on Sept 15, 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. Days after it was revealed that the former couple, who share six children together, broke up reports surfaced that the 53-year-old actor was under investigation for alleged child abuse. Pitt was cleared of the allegations by the Department of Child and Family Services, ET confirmed in early November. The two have yet to agree on a custody schedule for 15-year-old Maddox, 12-year-old Pax, 11-year-old Zahara, 10-year-old Shiloh, and 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, court documents filed earlier this month revealed.