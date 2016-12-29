LAHORE - Pakistan’s leading multi-talented superstar Ali Zafar is all set to release Pakistan Super League 2017’s official anthem for the second consecutive year titled ‘AbKhelJamayGa’.

The audio of the song is all set to release on 1st January 2017. Indeed, Ali Zafar’s undeniable popularity is a testament to his body of work and songs which connect with the hearts and minds of our cricket loving nation. Ali Zafar also performed at 2016’s biggest sporting event, Pakistan Super League Season 1’s official theme song ‘AbKhel Kay Dikha’to much acclaim.

“I am honoured to have been chosen to write, compose and perform the anthem again this year. After last time’s phenomenal response I assume the expectations for this year must be that much higher. Therefore I have tried to make a song that’s fun, and not only celebrates the success of last year’s achievement but which anticipates what’s in store for the year to come.” said Ali Zafar.

Earlier in November 2016, Ali Zafar shone in ‘Dear Zindagi’ as he played the character of Rumi in GauriShinde’s romantic drama and also performed two hit songs ‘Tu Hi Hai’ and ‘Taarefon Se’ in the blockbuster. Ali Zafar is currently working on his film in Pakistan as cast by Ahsan Rahim for their romantic action comedy, set to release in 2017.

An accomplished actor, musician and fine artist, Ali Zafar is the first actor from Pakistan to have taken his work global and beyond borders with a rich diversity of films to his credit. His work in music has definitively shaped the nature of Pakistan’s burgeoning music industry and his consistent desire/efforts to push the boundaries for South Asian actors has pioneered new avenues for taking Pakistan’s talent global.

A passionate humanitarian with a seasoned history of supporting those in need, in 2015 Ali channelised his commitment to philanthropy through the establishment of his eponymous Ali Zafar Foundation to help empower those less fortunate.

He specifically focuses on women’s education and empowerment aiding financial support directly for the girls at the Sanjan Nagar Foundation in Pakistan. He is also an integral part of the 141 schools initiative by The Citizens Foundation, regularly fund raising to meet their pledge to build 141 schools following the brutal massacre of children and teachers at the Army Public School in Peshawar, Pakistan.